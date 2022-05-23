NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal woman was arrested after police allege she fired a gun at a victim late Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, May 20, Normal police responded a a call for a domestic dispute that escalated into shots fired near the area of College Avenue and White Oak Road.

Officers found the caller and confirmed a domestic dispute took place. Later, officers gathered information that revealed the incident started at a different location, then proceeded to the new location near College and White Oak.

Officers were able to identify Shanarra Spillers of Normal as the shooter.

Spillers was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

There were no victims injured.