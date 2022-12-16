WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder.

According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area.

On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s Club reporting a hit and run in their parking lot. Deputies found an unresponsive female in the parking lot before she was transported to a Bloomington hospital.

Investigations determined a dispute between two employees. Staff broke up the fight and escorted them to the parking lot. The altercation escalated and led to Sturdivant getting into her vehicle and striking and running over the victim before fleeing the scene.