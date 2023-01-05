WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman charged with attempted murder back in December has pleaded not guilty.

An order of discovery has been entered for Gabrielle Sturdivant. Sturdivant is in custody and has been assigned a public defender.

Sturdivant was charged with attempted murder after an altercation at Kappa’s Men Club. Staff escorted her and the victim to the parking lot where the altercation escalated. Sturdivant struck the victim with her car before being arrested in Springfield on December 16.

Pretrial has been set for February 15 while a jury trial is set for Feb 27.