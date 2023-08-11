UPDATE: (9:10 a.m.) — University Street has been reopened in both directions by Peoria Police.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has closed a stretch of North University Street after a woman was hit by a car Friday morning.

According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, a woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross University Street during a heavy rain storm. No further details were available.

Police have closed the area near University and Hudson Street to investigate this incident.

Peoria police and paramedics from Advanced Medical Transport were at the scene. The road is expected to remain closed for about 40 minutes.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is expected to release additional information later today.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.