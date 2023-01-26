PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg woman has been pronounced dead after a vehicle crash on I-74 Thursday morning.

According to the Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, an Illinois State Trooper came across a vehicle collision on I-74 Eastbound involving a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle.

The passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound in the right lane before losing control and striking a guardrail.

The impact with the guardrail sent the car into the left lane and into the path of a semi. The semi was unable to avoid striking the car. The car ended up in the median.

The 42-year-old female was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition. She was pronounced deceased at 7:43 a.m. Thursday morning.

The identity is being withheld pending notification of family. The Illinois State Police are investigating.

