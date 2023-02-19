BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An 83-year-old woman died in a rollover crash near Brimfield late Saturday evening.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, just before midnight, deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 17500 block of W. Route 150. When they arrived, they found the woman dead in her SUV,

Preliminary evidence showed the woman was heading east on Route 150 and suddenly left the roadway multiple times, rolled over, and hit a sign.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood will release the identity of the woman at a later time.

The crash is being investigated by the Peoria County Sheriff’s office.