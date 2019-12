BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– A woman is dead after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. a 55-year-old woman was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. Additional information about this incident is not being released at this time.

This story will be updated.