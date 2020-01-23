Woman dies in Bloomington crash

1  of  2
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A 41-year-old woman died in a Bloomington crash on Tuesday, officials said.

The Bloomington Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on W Market St, west of Brock Drive. Upon arrival at around 10:49 p.m., officers located a vehicle that had run off of Market Street and crashed in a ditch.

Officers located one male passenger, who was uninjured from the crash. The female driver, identified as Kelli J. Roseberry, appeared to be seriously injured and responders attempted life-saving measures on her, police said.

Roseberry was transported to Advocate BroMenn Emergency Department, where she was ultimately pronounced deceased by the McLean County Coroner’s Office at 11:30 p.m. that night.

Autopsy results from coroner Kathy Yoder show the cause of death was cervical spinal injuries due to the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

