Woman, dog escape house fire

Local News

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Fire and Police Department are investigating a house fire after a woman and her dog escaped a house fire Sunday morning.

The fire department reports a home caught fire at 1528 Willard Street at around 11:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the one-story home.

A female was found in the home and she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The dog was also able to escape the home safely.

