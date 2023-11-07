PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman faces up to 30 years in prison after being indicted Tuesday in connection with a fire at an apartment complex last month.

Aleishiona Morris, 28, faces the single count of aggravated arson in connection with the late night fire on Oct. 5 at the Lexington Hills apartment complex. If convicted, probation is not an option and her possible prison range is from six to 30 years.

The fire began on a second-story balcony but spread to a third-story balcony. Additional, fire crews had to search the 12-unit building.

Damage caused by the fire displaced residents of all units, leaving 19 people to search for a place to stay. Of those, three adults were able to find a place to stay and the local chapter of the American Red Cross provided accommodation for the other 11 adults and five children.

She will next appear in court on Nov. 8 to be arraigned on the charges. A judge had previously ordered she be held in custody pending the outcome of her case.