BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is facing charges related to the crash that lead to the death of Kudeidrea L. Stewart Sunday.

According to court documents, Lakeisha L. Johnson has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol involving a death, and a count of driving under the influence.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. Sunday, when Johnson allegedly ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle, resulting in the vehicle she was driving being overturned.

Stewart was a passenger in the vehicle Johnson was driving at the time of the crash.

Officers observed a can of beer in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Johnson admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving and said her last drink had been at 2 a.m. Her preliminary BAC was .233.

Her arraignment date has been set for April 21 at 9 a.m.