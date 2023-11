STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD)– A 41-year-old woman was found in Marilla Park by Streator police shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday.

According to WCMY, officers found her unresponsive while on routine patrol. She was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth where she was later pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected. The name will not be released until next of kin are informed.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED