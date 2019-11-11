Breaking News
Woman found unresponsive in Tazewell County Jail
Woman found unresponsive in Tazewell County Jail, dies

PEKIN, Ill. — A woman was found unresponsive at the Tazewell County Jail and was later pronounced dead Sunday night, law enforcement officials said.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeffrey Lower on Monday said 41-year-old Sarah Seybold was found unresponsive in her cell at approximately 8:15 p.m. Paramedics were called and she was taken to UnityPoint Health – Pekin, where she was pronounced dead before 9 p.m.

Seybold was arrested by the East Peoria Police Department on charges of possession of controlled substance and was booked into the jail at 10:26 a.m. Sunday.

Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

We have reached out to Lower for more information.

This story will be updated.

