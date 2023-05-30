PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to the hospital after a shooting incident near Peoria and Nebraska Avenues Saturday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to a 6-round shot spotter at approximately 8:05 p.m. Officers located a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.