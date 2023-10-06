ARROWSMITH, Ill. (WMBD) — Saybrook resident Susan Wright, 75, died after enduring multiple blunt injuries due to a sport utility vehicle and train collision Thursday, according to McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder.

Wright was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

McLean County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon at 3500 East Road, which is approximately a half mile north of 1100 North Road in the eastern outskirts of Arrowsmith and five miles Northwest of Saybrook.

The incident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators from Norfolk Southern.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to reach out to Sgt. Jon Hofmann at 309-888-5006.