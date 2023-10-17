LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office identified the woman who died after a shooting at the Flying “J” Truck Stop on Oct. 12.

According to a coroner’s office news release, the woman was identified as 25-year-old, Gina Nicole Bryant, of Macomb Township, Michigan.

The results of the forensic autopsy are still pending.

Bryant was located with a gunshot wound in her head near a gas pump at Flying J truck stop at approximately 7:45 p.m. The man police believed to be the assailant was located at a rest stop near Bettendorf, Iowa. Officers heard a gunshot as they approached the vehicle and found the man dead inside.

A detective with the LaSalle Police Department said the homicide is believed to be a domestic incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.