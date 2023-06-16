PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The woman involved in a fatal hit and run in Pekin has been identified.
Tazewell County Coroner confirms that 35-year-old Christina Kolesar’s preliminary autopsy finds she died from multiple blunt force injuries.
Kolesar was a passenger on a motorized scooter that was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The toxicology testing is pending.
The man who was driving the scooter passed away in a local hospital. His identity will be released by the Peoria County Coroner.
The case remains under investigation.