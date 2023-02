PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the area of Laramie and Wiswall Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and officers responded to the scene to find the victim laying in the middle of the road, said PPD Chief Eric Echevarria.

Police are currently searching the area for evidence.

The streets are taped off and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.