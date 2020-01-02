Woman in hospital after shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. — A woman is in the hospital after a Thursday morning shooting in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Police Department responded to the 700 block of Ella St. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a woman was found with a single gunshot wound. She was stabilized at the scene and transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044. Additionally, people with information can text Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then the tip.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.