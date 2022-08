PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday.

According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.

Smith has been indicted on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action.

Her arraignment will be held on Sept. 15.