A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for the stabbing death of Lamario Billups Tuesday.

According to court records, Heaven M. Kruzan was indicted for first-degree murder.

On March 8, police responded to a stabbing incident near Stanley Street and Krause Avenue.

Billups was taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Kruzan’s bond is currently set at $500,000.

She will return to court for her arraignment on April 6.