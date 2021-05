PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman accused of shooting her father has now been indicted.

In April, 50-year-old Ronda Frye allegedly shot her father at the Hogs & Dogs Saloon, which he owns, on Farmington Road. She now faces an aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Her father suffered a wound to the stomach, but refused medical treatment.

Frye is set to be arraigned tomorrow and her bond has been set at $50,000.