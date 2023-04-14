DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of shooting a woman during an incident in Dunlap on Friday.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, a woman with a gunshot wound was located near 12300 North Brentfield Drive at approximately 9:19 a.m.

Officers are looking for 26-year-old Walter J. Artis who fled the scene. Deputies believe he is driving in a black 2010 Nissan Rogue with the registration number of DL57433.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Artis should call 911.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Demery at (309) 216-4775.