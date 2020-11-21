Woman injured in Peoria shooting late Friday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are currently investigating a shooting that injured a woman late Friday night.

At 10:42 P.M. Friday, Officers were alerted to three separate ShotSpotter alerts of multiple rounds fired. The alerts on E. Republic St. near Delaware St.

First responders found a woman shot in the hip. Paramedics took her to the hospital, where her condition is not known.

Police confirm that a car and house were also shot during the incident, though so far, there are no reports of any other victims.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

