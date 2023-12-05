PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was injured after a shooting near Marquette and Griswold Streets in Peoria on Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 8 a.m., when they arrived at the scene officers located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.