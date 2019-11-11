Woman killed in crash involving a semi in McLean County near Arrowsmith Sunday afternoon

ARROWSMITH Ill.- A woman is dead after a crash involving a semi tractor trailer Sunday afternoon.

McLean County Coroner, Kathy Yoder, says the crash happened in McLean County near Arrowsmith, near North 3300 East Road and County Road 1300 North Road around 2 p.m.

The driver of the car, a 42 year old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is not being released until her family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. A man inside the car was also taken to the hospital. At this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Ellsworth Fire Department, Gibson Area Emergency Medical Services, Saybrook-Arrowsmith Fire Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State Police were on scene during the accident.

This incident remains under investigation by The McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.