Woman killed in house fire Thursday night in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman and two cats were killed in a house fire Thursday night.

According to the Bloomington Fire Department, crews responded around 8:45 p.m. to Kreitzer Avenue near East Oakland Avenue for a reported structure fire.

When crews got to the scene, they found flames showing from a two story home. During an interior attack, a woman was found in the home unconscious.

She was carried out of the home and despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, she was pronounced dead.

Any information regarding the victim will be released by the Mclean County Coroner’s Office.

Two cats also died as a result of the fire.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it is believed to be accidental at this time.

