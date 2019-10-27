A Henderson woman overcame her breast tumor thanks to a mammogram, and she’s urging you to get one

HENDERSON Ill.– According to the center for disease control, 65 percent of women over the age of 40 have had a mammogram test in the last two years.

While that may seem like a lot, officials are saying that number should be much much higher.

A 73-year-old woman from Henderson Illinois is echoing that same statement after she received life-changing news.

Donna Huizenga hadn’t had a mammogram since 2007, she said all of sudden she started noticing a problem with her left breast. She admits she wasn’t the one to go out of her way to get testing but after receiving a letter from her health care provider she decided to go get one.

“All of a sudden in the mail, I received a letter saying, ‘Hey, you are late in getting your mammogram. You need to make an appointment,” Huizenga recalled. “And so I did, right away. I made the appointment, had the mammogram, they discovered I had a tumor in the left breast, I had a biopsy the following week and they discovered it was cancerous.

Fortunately, Huizenga did not need chemotherapy or radiation because the mammogram caught her cancer early before it could spread. She ended up having a single breast mastectomy which in turn saved her life.

Shes now urging both men and women to get a masectomy saying, “learn from me.”