PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman pleaded not guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Mariah Faith-Moss in early July.

According to the Peoria County Circuit Clerk, 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor was appointed a public defender and pled not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder Thursday.

On July 2, police arrested Taylor after finding Moss dead with a single gunshot wound to her upper body near Sterling Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A scheduling conference for the trial is scheduled for Oct. 6., and a jury trial is set for Oct. 18.