WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman pleaded guilty to a charge in relation to a deadly crash that occurred in West Peoria in June 2021.

According to records from the Peoria County Clerks’ office, Destinee Cole plead guilty to aggravated driving under the influence Wednesday.

Cole hit a man on a bicycle on June 7, 2021, when she did not completely stop at a stop sign. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The charges for driving under the influence and disregarding official traffic control devices were dropped.