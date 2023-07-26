CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBD) — A Charlotte woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday for obtaining fraudulent COVID-19 disaster relief funds for her businesses and clients.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release, 48-year-old Jeannetta Blackmon pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for obtaining more than $1.5 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Relief Disaster Loan Program loans.

Court documents show Blackmon allegedly executed a scheme to defraud the U.S. Small Business Administration and SBA-backed lenders by obtaining fraudulent COVID-19 disaster relief funds between April 2020 and Nov. 2021.

She filed forms with false information to obtain $319,000 in disaster relief funds for her businesses Renee Enterprises, Jeannetta Renee Girls Talk (JR Girls Talk), and Jrenee Investments (JR Investments).

Blackmon also admitted she received $300,000 from customers to file PPP and EIDL loan applications containing false information on their behalf. The customers received more than $1.2 million in disaster relief funds.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing hearing in federal court has not yet been set.

Blackmon has been released on bond after her plea hearing.

This case was investigated by the FBI.