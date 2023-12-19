PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was robbed of $300 by several men while she was at an East Bluff convenience store.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, the woman, 39, picked up a man on North Prospect Road and then drove him to the Short Stop Food Mart, located at 1301 E. Frye Ave., where he met three others.

The woman was asked if she had any marijuana or if she knew anyone who did. When she said no, one of the men pointed a gun at her while the others got inside the car.

They took $300 and threatened to shoot her before running off, according to the report.

Police have made no arrests.