PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who told them she was approached by a man armed with a handgun. She said while she was not harmed, the suspect took her personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

Police searched the area for any sign of the suspect, but they were unable to find him. No additional suspect information at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident. Those with information on the crime or any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.