PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was sentenced for her part in a firearm straw-purchasing scheme Friday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, 29-year-old Keena Fauntleroy was sentenced to two years in federal prison for making false statements during the purchase of firearms.

Fauntleroy made false statements while buying firearms for her partner, 32-year-old Jarmarco O. Moore of Peoria. Moore was unable to buy firearms for himself due to his status as a felon.

Federal agents first started investigating Fauntleroy after two guns she bought in 2019 were recovered during a criminal investigation by Peoria Police. Fauntleroy bought 10 guns between January 2019 and January 2021.

On March 8, 2021, agents seized a 9 mm handgun from Fauntleroy, then they approached Morre’s residence. While Moore talked to police, a girl was stopped by police attempting to leave through a back door.

The girl’s backpack contained 20 grams of cocaine and two loaded firearms. Fauntleroy was reported to have purchased these two handguns three months earlier.

The investigation revealed that Moore had directed the juvenile to remove the backpack with the guns and drugs from the house when he learned that law enforcement agents were headed to the residence.

Agents learned that after Fauntleroy purchased firearms for Moore, he would either sell or trade them to others.

Fauntleroy was indicted in June 2021 and entered a plea of guilty in May 2022.

Moore was previously sentenced on April 14, 2022, to 110 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm as a felon in connection with this case.

The Peoria Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.