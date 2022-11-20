PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.

Although life-saving measures were performed, the woman was unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, where she later died.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is expected to release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

The homicide is under investigation.