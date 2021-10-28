Woman enters guilty plea for DUI crash that killed Peorian

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman who killed a Peorian while driving under the influence in February pleaded guilty to the crime Thursday.

Officials with the Peoria County Circuit Clerk Office confirmed Diana Marie Schick pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI. She also pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the 100 block of S Western Ave. on Friday, Feb. 12 at approximately 5:58 p.m. Cherish Coleman, 30, of Peoria was a passenger in one of the cars and was killed in the crash.

Coleman was found partially ejected and pinned under a car. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said she suffered blunt force trauma injuries.

Schick fled the scene of the crash in her vehicle. Indictments showed she was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 9.