PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers used license plate reader cameras to track a stolen car from Peoria’s East Bluff to Indiana.

A report filed Saturday at the Peoria police station indicated the car was likely taken from a house in the 1100 block of East Frye Avenue on Friday, Dec. 29, at around 11 p.m. A 43-year-old woman told officers she was at the house when a friend of her boyfriend’s pulled a gun on her.

Her boyfriend, the report said, then pulled her out of the car and the two took off, eventually arriving in Fishers, Ind., a suburb of Indianapolis, a few hours later.

The reporting officer used the license plate reader cameras to track the car as it went through Peoria, onto Interstate 74 and then to Indiana. It wasn’t known, the report stated, why the two went to a neighboring state.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made.