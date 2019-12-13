Women arrested on child endangerment charges released from jail

PEORIA, Ill. — The women arrested on charges of child endangerment after six toddlers were found unattended in a Peoria apartment building earlier this week have been released from jail.

Ladeesea Chism, 26, was arrested on five counts of endangering the life or health of a child, one count of obstructing justice, and one charge of failure to appear with fee. Jennosha Adams, 25, faces three counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

According to Peoria County records, Chism was released Thursday with a notice to appear in court on the child endangerment charges. Adams was released Wednesday night after she posted $100 bond. Neither of the women have criminal convictions within the county.

Wednesday, the Peoria Police Department responded to a call from Lexington Hills Apartments, located at 3440 W Oakcrest Dr. Upon arrival officers found six children with no parent or guardian.

A neighbor made a Facebook live video, stating the children were left unattended by their mother for two days. Peoria Police confirmed the children had been left unattended. The person recording the video said the kids were crying and the apartment was filled with flies, comparing its condition to a dumpster.

Thursday, the property manager Michael Duhon provided the following statement:

We found the condition of the unit was poor to say the least and we found the toddlers unsupervised in that environment and that initiated contact immediately with Peoria Police, our contract security as well as the Deparment of Children and Family Services. MICHAEL DUHON, LEXINGTON HILLS APARTMENTS PROPERTY MANAGER

The maintenance supervisor, pest supervisor and Duhon found the kids upon entering a unit for an annually required decency, safety, and sanitary inspection.

Duhon said the apartment was less than desirable, unacceptable and did not pass inspection. He added that their biggest concern was the safety of the children.

Chism will appear in court on Jan. 22 and no court date has been set for Adams at this time.

This story will be updated.