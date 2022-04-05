NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Women to Women Giving Circle is a program and funding arm of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

The group hosted a public forum Tuesday, focusing on inclusion for people who are differently-abled within McLean County.

“That’s our whole purpose, is to make sure that we are an inclusive community, that we are meeting the needs of those who have been marginalized in our community so that they can be happy, productive citizens within our community,” said Elizabeth Robb, Steering Committee Chair for the Women to Women Giving Circle.

The group brought in three local professionals who work with people who are differently-abled every day, to help educate them on what their needs are from birth to adulthood.

Christy Kosharek, Vice President of Pediatric Therapy at Marcfirst, spoke about services provided to people who are differently-abled from birth to age three.

Leslie Hanson, Director of Special Services for District 87, spoke about services provided to them during their time in the educational system.

Dr. Chuck Hartseil, former Director of Mackinaw Valley Special Education, and board member of Autism McLean, spoke on services they receive in adulthood.

“There are services from birth to adulthood, they change in each of the three different stages, from birth to three, three to 22, and then in adulthood, and eligibilities change within each of those three stages,” said Dr. Hartseil.

Dr. Hartseil said it can be difficult for families to navigate through those changing services.

He added, one of the biggest obstacles people who are differently-abled face, is a lack of public awareness.

“People just viewing aspects of behavior, or of being differently-abled, and making a judgment, as opposed to having information and an understanding of what those differences are, or why those differences exist,” said Dr. Hartseil.

He said educating the public on differences others have, can benefit all.

“The more that we understand what those differences are, and how to interact with those, the more comfortable we all are, in regard to being able to make them be productive members of our society,” said Dr. Hartseil.

As a funding arm of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, Robb said the group hopes local agencies that work with people who are differently-abled will apply in the fall to receive funding to fill any gaps in services they might have.