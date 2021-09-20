Women’s care center finds new permanent home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A larger Women’s Care Center with more resources is on the horizon in Peoria.

After an arson fire damaged the center on North University Street in May, the center’s director said they managed to set up a temporary location, but staff members are now settling into a new home with more space.

The new center is taking over the old Commerce Bank building at 2609 Knoxville Avenue. The director, Connie McClure, said despite the fire, they were still able to serve local moms and babies.

“Gosh, it seems like an eternity since May … It’s just hopeful. We know with this new location we will have not one ultrasound room, but two. We are going to be able to provide so many more services,” said McClure.

McClure said she hopes to have the new center up and running in six to nine months.