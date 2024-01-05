PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Women’s Care Center is asking the public for donations that could help new mothers.

The Women’s Care Center located on Knoxville Avenue is in need of blankets.

Often times the center will gift new mothers a handmade knitted or crochet blanket for their newborn.

Joyce Elger with the center said a homemade blanket is the perfect gift to give to new parents.

“Moms and dads love getting them. They come in and share what gender their having and then we give them the blanket and they love it and we were giving out so many that we ran out. We tell them this is donated handmade by someone for you and that just makes them feel really special,” said Elger.

The Women’s Care Center is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.