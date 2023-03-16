March marks the celebration of Women’s History Month. In honor of that, the Save Our Sisters Group is hosting its first-ever Women’s Empowerment Luncheon. The luncheon is in part to give women the opportunity to feel heard and connect with other entrepreneurs. You can check out our live interview with the founder of Save Our Sisters, Norine Fahie, to learn more about the event.



Join them on Saturday, March 25th at the Knights of Columbus on 7402 N. Radnor Rd. in Peoria, IL. Hear guest keynote speakers, like Marcia Bolden, as they address important tools to be successful in the world of business. The luncheon will be taking place from Noon until 3:00 PM, so come eat some good food and wear purple in honor of the celebration. You can get your tickets now at EventBrite.



Save Our Sisters and Upgraded Mindsetz is also partnering with Center of Prevention for Abuse. They will be accepting donations at UMP Suites at 2104 W. Moss Ave until Wednesday, March 22nd.



