Woodford Co 4-H bicycle rodeo promotes bike safety

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — First through 12th graders at Eureka learned firsthand safety and skills to use while riding a bike.

The Woodford County 4-H club held its bicycle rodeo this morning at Davenport Elementary school. Area kids could test their skills at stopping, changing directions, and other traffic-related movements while riding a bicycle.

Alcha Corban, youth development coordinator for the Woodford Co 4-H said the event was held just in time for summer.

“I think it’s important for them to know the rules of riding your bike on the sidewalk, on the road, and being safe. So that they stay safe and drivers are aware of them as well,” Corban said.

Corban said free helmets and the Illinois Neurological Institute educated the kids on the importance of wearing helmets while riding on their bikes.

She said the turnout Friday morning was better than expected.

“We’re well over 20 at this point in time, it varies every year. We’re a little late to it this year, but with COVID and everything we weren’t expecting huge numbers, but I’m happy with the numbers we did get today,” Corban said.

4-H members enrolled in the bicycle project were awarded a first, second, and third place ribbon-based upon their skills.