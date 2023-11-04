WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman announced the identification of the person who died during a multi-county police chase early Friday morning.

Ruestman said Jazzmon D. Perdue, 38, of Chicago, died at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma consistent with a rollover vehicle accident.

Peoria police first responded to a business on North Crestline Drive in Peoria at approximately 2:36 a.m. Friday. As officers arrived on the scene, they located evidence of a burglary, Ruestman said.

As more officers made their way to the business, the primary officers saw three suspects attempting to burglarize another nearby business. Officers then saw the suspects enter a vehicle and flee the scene.

Several officers who responded to the area saw the fleeing car drive into Tazewell County where it was later located on Cruger Road where the driver lost control and crashed.

Two of the suspects in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital in serious condition, and Perdue was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruestman said the incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and the Woodford County Coroner’s Office.