WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Lowell Baker of rural Metamora died in the crash, Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword confirmed Tuesday.

Baker was approaching a stop sign at state Route 116. Witnesses from the scene and evidence gathered revealed Baker did not stop at the stop sign.

While this happened, a red minivan allegedly struck Baker’s car on the driver’s side once he entered the intersection.

The van had five people in it. One passenger was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 116 on Hickory Point Road.

They said Metamora fire and ambulance as well as the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the crash.