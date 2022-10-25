WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he fled police during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Kenneth D. Dean of Chicago is currently being held for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Rt. 116 in Germantown Hills at approximately 6:46 a.m. After their vehicle stopped, Dean fled on foot into an adjoining neighborhood.

The vehicle was identified as being stolen from Chicago.

While deputies were being dispatched to the area, a homeowner called 911 and reported a man was on their doorstep and asking to use their phone. Deputies converged on the area and took Dean into custody.

Area schools were initially notified to take caution due to the incident being just prior to school starting. Schools were also notified when the situation was secure, and they could resume their normal day.

Dean is currently awaiting a bond hearing.