WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested and a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash that involved a stolen vehicle Friday morning, according to Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Robert K. Gibbs of Henry, IL Friday morning. He is facing charges of residential burglary, driving while suspended, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

At approximately 6:43 Friday morning, deputies learned of a stolen vehicle from a Eureka home. Police then learned another person saw the vehicle driving north on Dee Mack Road.

Deputies found the vehicle and pursued it with help from surrounding departments. About an hour after the original call, deputies received a second call and learned Gibbs left a red truck matching the description of the vehicle stolen earlier. He then stole a second vehicle from the caller’s attached garage and left the area.

Shortly after that, deputies tracked down Gibbs and pursued him in a chase. They were able to block the driveway at Rock Church on Rt 116, so Gibbs could not escape.

Gibbs then crashed into a Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Deputies took him into custody without further incident.

Both Gibbs and a deputy were taken to Unity Point Hospital in Peoria. The deputy was seen at a local hospital and was released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.