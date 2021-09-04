Woodford County Health Department looking to hire contact tracers

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Health Department is hiring contact tracers.

New employees will start immediately and attend in-person training, with pay starting at $17 an hour, the hours will be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Tracers will call people who test positive for COVID-19 and give education regarding isolation practices.

Qualifications include having a high school diploma. Having a bachelor’s degree is preferred, but not required.

To apply, submit a cover letter, application, and resume to:

Hilary Aggertt, Administrator

Woodford County Health Department

1831 S. Main Street, Eureka, IL 61548

Applications are available online here.

Resumes and applications may also be faxed to 309-467-5104 or emailed to haggertt@woodford-county.org.