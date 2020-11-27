Woodford County Honorary Deputy Brandon Hale loses battle with cancer

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — After battling cancer for six years, Brandon “Brave” Hale passed away on Thanksgiving Day, the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday.

In a Facebook post, deputies said 14-year-old Brandon overcame his battle with cancer three times previously, including brain, spinal, and stomach cancer.

In February, Brandon’s mother Tammy Hale confirmed doctors diagnosed him with stomach cancer.

“Brandon fought a long hard battle over the last six years and is the strongest, bravest 14-year-old we will ever have the honor of knowing. You will forever be in our hearts,” the post read.

Deputies are asking neighbors to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.