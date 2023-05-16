EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new app could help Woodford County residents to stay update with health alerts.

According to The Woodford County Health Department Facebook page, they have released a new public health app. It will provide information more quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

It will also provide:

Updated social media alerts

Agenda minutes

Emergency preparedness information

Food, septic, and water information and services

COVID-19 updates

Contact information

The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Woodford County Health Department IL” or click to download the app. https://apps.myocv.com/share/a85361530