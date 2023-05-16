EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new app could help Woodford County residents to stay update with health alerts.
According to The Woodford County Health Department Facebook page, they have released a new public health app. It will provide information more quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
It will also provide:
- Updated social media alerts
- Agenda minutes
- Emergency preparedness information
- Food, septic, and water information and services
- COVID-19 updates
- Contact information
The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Woodford County Health Department IL” or click to download the app. https://apps.myocv.com/share/a85361530